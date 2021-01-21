ThedaCare announces plans for expanding COVID-19 vaccinations

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare has announced plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65-and-older starting Jan. 25.

“Team members will be vaccinating larger groups while continuing to administer vaccines to ThedaCare team members and affiliate providers, as well as police and fire personnel,” explained Mark Cockley, MD, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer and President of Clinically Integrated Network. “We understand that older adults are more likely to experience severe illness from COVID-19. Prioritizing this population will help protect more people from serious illness and death.”

ThedaCare says it will have several sites for vaccinations to start, and open additional sites in the weeks to come. Recipients can choose the location convenient for them.

The second dose will be administered at the same location as the first dose.

Scheduling will be through MyThedaCare/MyChart.

• Visit ThedaCare.org

• Click “MyThedaCare” at the top of the page

• Click “Sign Up Now”

• Follow the prompts

This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the age group would be the next in line for the vaccine. That’s about 700,000 Wisconsinites. ThedaCare says about 120,000 members of that population live in our area.

Wisconsin has been receiving about 70,000 first-time doses per week.

ThedaCare says the amount of vaccine the health system receives from the federal and state government will determine how quickly they can get shots in arms.

“ThedaCare looks forward to administering the vaccine to people throughout the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cockley. “We will seek to prioritize vaccine access for this group of those individuals most at risk, people over 65 and others to be designated in the Phase 1B beginning with people of higher risk.”

Prevea Health and Bellin Health also have vaccination sites open. Prevea’s site is at the campus of UW-Green Bay. Click here for more information.

Bellin’s site is at the Ashwaubenon clinic at 1630 Commande Ave. Click here for more information.

