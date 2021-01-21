Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dead at 68, coach confirms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur has confirmed the passing of former general manager Ted Thompson.

During his Thursday media briefing, LaFleur commented on Thompson’s impact on the current Packers team. Thompson drafted Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that former GM Ted Thompson has died. “His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster … I just know how important he was to many people in this building.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 21, 2021

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Packers reporter Tom Silverstein was first to report the news Thursday. Silverstein says sources told him Thompson died Wednesday night. He had just celebrated his 68th birthday.

Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021

Architect of the #Packers last Super Bowl Championship team...RIP Ted https://t.co/RXzGDkK0aZ — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 21, 2021

Ted Thompson was named Packers GM in 2005. Under his leadership, the Packers made nine playoff appearances and won Super Bowl XLV.

The team transitioned him out of the position in 2017 after the Packers finished the season 7-9.

Thompson’s first draft pick as Packers GM was future NFL Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. Action 2 Sports reporter Dave Schroeder says all four Packers first team All-Pro players were drafted by Thompson--Rodgers, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, and Corey Linsley.

All four of the Packers’ first team All-Pros were drafted by Ted Thompson: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 21, 2021

My condolences to TED THOMPSON FAMILY, he did a lot for @packers nation!! — leroy butler (@leap36) January 21, 2021

Thompson was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2019.

It should remembered that Ted Thompson played a huge role in building the current #Packers team. Rodgers, Adams, Jones, Clark, Williams, Bakhtiari, Linsley, Crosby, King, Lowry. It's a shame he didn't get to see this season through but those who know him know what he did for GB. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021

Ted Thompson was never overly comfortable with the media, but he had a great sense of humor.



At the annual shareholders meeting one year, he saw me taking pictures of the Packers brass walking into the stadium, and he did this, smiling the whole way: pic.twitter.com/OR3f7GG2MQ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 21, 2021

The Packers have not made an official announcement.

RIP Ted Thompson. Ted passes at 68, built a championship Packers team. Droll to many in the media but he appeared every year as GM on 5th Quarter and was a fantastic story teller and fun guest. Enjoyed the old Saturday morning hoops games with Ted, John Dorsey, Mike Reinfeldt. pic.twitter.com/lSYnUW44p9 — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 21, 2021

