Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dead at 68, coach confirms

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur has confirmed the passing of former general manager Ted Thompson.

During his Thursday media briefing, LaFleur commented on Thompson’s impact on the current Packers team. Thompson drafted Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Packers reporter Tom Silverstein was first to report the news Thursday. Silverstein says sources told him Thompson died Wednesday night. He had just celebrated his 68th birthday.

Ted Thompson was named Packers GM in 2005. Under his leadership, the Packers made nine playoff appearances and won Super Bowl XLV.

The team transitioned him out of the position in 2017 after the Packers finished the season 7-9.

Thompson’s first draft pick as Packers GM was future NFL Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. Action 2 Sports reporter Dave Schroeder says all four Packers first team All-Pro players were drafted by Thompson--Rodgers, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, and Corey Linsley.

Thompson was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Packers have not made an official announcement.

Action 2 News will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

