Milwaukee’s National Bobblehead HOF selling Bernie inauguration bobblehead

Bernie Sanders Inauguration bobblehead.
Bernie Sanders Inauguration bobblehead.(National Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders may have lost to President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, but the Vermont lawmaker tends to steal the thunder on social media.

During Biden’s Inauguration, a photo of Sen. Sanders bundled up in fuzzy mittens and a warm coat became the viral moment of the event.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee quickly pounced on the moment and announced a Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead.

“The bobblehead features Sanders with his face mask, mittens and winter coat sitting in a folding chair on the white podium base,” reads a statement from the Hall.

A Bernie Mittens bobblehead will cost you $25. There is an $8 shipping charge.

“As soon as one of our employees alerted us to the viral pictures of Bernie, we checked out Twitter and knew we had to get to work,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces!”

The Bernie bobbleheads are expected to ship in May, according to the museum.

The museum says political figures are some of their most popular bobbleheads. They have figures of all 46 presidents.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee.

