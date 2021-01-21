Mild temperatures today give way to cooler temperatures tomorrow...

Temperatures have been mild so far today, but with strong winds, it hasn’t felt very mild. Sunshine will give way to clouds this evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. As the front is moving through this evening, we could see a burst of quick snow in some spots or some flurries. The snow will not last long as should move through by the time you make it home from your evening commute. Some areas in the north-central Wisconsin could see some minor accumulations as snow will be more likely there.

Friday ends the week with some sun and cold. Highs will only be in the upper teens to around 20. More 20s are expected this weekend. We’re also tracking the next chance for accumulating snow... It arrives Saturday night into Sunday. As of now it look like at least a few inches will be possible. This storm is still days away and things may change.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 15-25 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, blustery. Scattered afternoon and evening snow showers. LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Wind-chilly. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 21 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Morning light snow. Broken clouds in the afternoon. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. HIGH: 27

