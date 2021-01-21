Mark Murphy addresses concerns regarding crowd, COVID-19 ahead of NFC Title game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, team president and CEO Mark Murphy is addressing some of the concerns raised about the crowd from last weekend’s game.

While most fans on Saturday had no trouble obeying the COVID-19 protocols in place at Lambeau Field, team officials there were some exceptions.

“Our ushers are doing their best and I know the majority of our fans are cordial and treat them well, but there were some situations where ushers had some difficult challenges with some of our fans,” said Murphy.

A survey done by the Packers after the game shows most fans felt safe even though some did complain about a few people who sat in the stands and refused to wear a mask.

“We did have some issues that we will work on in terms of mask compliance. Obviously, it’s very new. It’s not something we’ve dealt with through the years, but I think it could improve a little bit there,” said Murphy.

He went on to say those who don’t wear a mask this Sunday could be asked to leave, and while there is an exception for eating and drinking, it isn’t something fans should abuse.

He also responded to pictures posted on social media showing packed bars near the stadium.

“For us, trying to do a Titletown, obviously we want to have people there, and we want the businesses there to do well, but you also have to follow the protocols,” said Murphy.

For any long term plans regarding COVID-19, protocols for next season are still up in the air.

“So much is going to depend on the rollout of the vaccine and whether we can achieve herd immunity,” said Murphy.

During Wednesday’s call, Murphy also addressed an issue regarding those who had trouble buying tickets for both the divisional and league championship games.

Murphy claimed during the call that there was an issue with Ticketmaster. Team officials later told Action 2 News the issue likely dealt with high demand and people going for the same tickets getting bumped, however, they added the issue is still being looked into with Ticketmaster.

