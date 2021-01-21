Kewaunee School District on lockdown due to gun threat

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee School District is on lockdown due to “an outside threat” mentioning a gun, according to the district.

No one is able to enter or leave at this time.

The district is asking community members to avoid the facility as the “secure our campus.”

“All students and staff are safe within the facility,” reads a statement from the district.

