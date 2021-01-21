Advertisement

Kewaunee School District on lockdown due to gun threat

(WITN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee School District is on lockdown due to “an outside threat” mentioning a gun, according to the district.

No one is able to enter or leave at this time.

The district is asking community members to avoid the facility as the “secure our campus.”

“All students and staff are safe within the facility,” reads a statement from the district.

Posted by Kewaunee School District on Thursday, January 21, 2021

