INTERVIEW: Report grades Wisconsin roads D+

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has a standing joke that there are two seasons: winter and road repair. Drivers know Wisconsin’s roads have a hard time coping with the harsh changes in the seasons.

Martin Hanson with the American Society of Civil Engineers explains why the state’s roads and bridges are so bad compared to other Midwestern states and what can be done to fix the problem -- besides throwing more asphalt and money down the holes.

