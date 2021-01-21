Advertisement

Encouraging women to join the trucking industry

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schneider is looking to recruit more women into the trucking industry.

Currently, about eight percent of Schneider’s truck drivers are women.

A driver shared her story to Action 2 News about how she got into the industry and why she’s encouraging other woman to join.

Kellylynn McLaughlin says she stumbled into the career by accident, but fell in love with it.

McLaughlin says there are a variety of jobs available. Some allow you to be gone for several days. Some allow you to drive daily routes.

Kellylynn is a Women in Trucking Association Ambassador.

Many times when I tell people that I’m a professional driver, they say ‘What kind of race car do you drive?’ I’m like, no it’s not race cars. It’s the big tractor trailers. I haul freight. Then they don’t know what to say. They’re speechless. That uncomfortable pause is what I’m working toward getting rid of so that it’s not considered unusual,” says McLaughlin.

CLICK HERE to read Kellylynn’s Women in Trucking blog and learn more about the career.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Evers formally announces new public health emergency for Wisconsin
File image
Teen airlifted to hospital after Fond du Lac County crash
COVID-19 death rate up again with 50 deaths; 7-day average of new cases declines
Sarah Kairys
Green Bay mom convicted in baby’s child abuse death sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another blustery day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another blustery day
Brown County Board hosts first meeting at New Expo Center, accommodate costs for virtual...
Brown County Board hosts first meeting at New Expo Center, accommodate costs for virtual attendees
Lombardi trophy at Lambeau Field
Mark Murphy addresses concerns regarding crowd, COVID-19 ahead of NFC Title game
Resch Expo in Brown County brings hope tourism industry hit hard during pandemic
Resch Expo in Brown County brings hope tourism industry hit hard during pandemic