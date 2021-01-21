Encouraging women to join the trucking industry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schneider is looking to recruit more women into the trucking industry.

Currently, about eight percent of Schneider’s truck drivers are women.

A driver shared her story to Action 2 News about how she got into the industry and why she’s encouraging other woman to join.

Kellylynn McLaughlin says she stumbled into the career by accident, but fell in love with it.

McLaughlin says there are a variety of jobs available. Some allow you to be gone for several days. Some allow you to drive daily routes.

Kellylynn is a Women in Trucking Association Ambassador.

Many times when I tell people that I’m a professional driver, they say ‘What kind of race car do you drive?’ I’m like, no it’s not race cars. It’s the big tractor trailers. I haul freight. Then they don’t know what to say. They’re speechless. That uncomfortable pause is what I’m working toward getting rid of so that it’s not considered unusual,” says McLaughlin.

CLICK HERE to read Kellylynn’s Women in Trucking blog and learn more about the career.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.