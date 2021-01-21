Advertisement

Driver dies after going off Waupaca County highway

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LIND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal crash in the Town of Lind late Thursday morning.

Deputies were notified about the crash at 11:50 A.M. at County Highway E and Crystal Lake Road. They found an SUV that crashed into several trees.

The driver was pronounced dead after being transported to ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca. No information about the driver, such as their age or hometown, was released; the sheriff’s office says it’s withholding information until family members are notified.

The initial investigation suggests the SUV was going south when it crossed the center line, went into the east ditch and struck the trees. It appears no other vehicles were involved.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating why the driver went off the road. It was assisted by the county medical examiner Waupaca Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

