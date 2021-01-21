A COLD ENDING TO THE WORK WEEK...

A cold front moving across the area could create some spotty light snow showers or flurries through early evening. Thereafter, clouds decrease, the wind weakens just a bit, and a new round of colder air returns.

Friday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies. But despite the sun, temperatures may struggle to briefly hit the 20 degree mark for an afternoon high. Although the winds will not be as strong as Thursday, the wind will still have a bit with wind chills only around 0° all day long.

Attention then turns to the weekend... Clouds increase Saturday and a round of snow arrives Saturday night and tapers off around midday Sunday. As of now 2-4″ of snow seems likely. Most of the snow will have fallen by Sunday’s Packers Game, still a few flurries may linger.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather computer models offer a variety of solutions so confidence is LOW. With that said, more snow MAY fall right away Monday. And another cold snap returns midweek.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A few early evening snow showers or flurries, then decreasing clouds. Blustery & cold. LOW: 9

FRIDAY: COLD. Partly to mostly sunny. Wind-chilly. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 17 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 22 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Morning snow... A touch of wintry mix? Clouds MAY break later in the day. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

MONDAY: A chance of snow showers. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A snow shower or some flurries. HIGH: 21 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Flurries. HIGH: 26

