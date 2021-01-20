Wisconsin lawmakers sound off on Inauguration Day security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - There will be more troops than spectators in Washington, D.C. Wednesday during the Presidential Inauguration.

Even with heightened security, many Wisconsin lawmakers still plan on attending the event.

While overall attendance will be limited, members of Congress are still invited to take part.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) says she’s been involved in security briefings ahead of the event, as more than 25,000 National Guard troops prepare to mobilize near the National Mall.

“I believe that the ceremony will take on heightened importance given what’s happening in the U.S The world and our country needs to see a fair election and the results are respected and the results are still strong,” said Baldwin.

Meanwhile, Representative Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin) says he isn’t concerned about any repeat violence, even after witnessing the deadly siege on the Capitol less than two weeks ago.

“I don’t buy that, there is so much law enforcement here, you can almost count on the government to even go overboard in a crisis,” said Grothman.

Grothman has condemned the violence of January 6th, and says he has accepted the election results, but he hasn’t made it clear if he as plans to attend Wednesday’s Inauguration.

Meanwhile, Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) spoke about the riots at the Capitol on January 6th, describing the day as a dark and horrifying one for America.

He added it was a day that reflected how divided the country is right now, saying with the enhanced security, he hopes the Inauguration will go off without a hitch.

“So I do have concerns, but last week, having been back there, already the National Guard presence is very intense in D.C. So I do get the sense that, that unlike January 6th, they’re taking a very proactive security posture and adopting a proactive strategy, so that gives me some confidence,” said Gallagher.

He added that he does plan on attending the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday.

