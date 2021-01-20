Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers introduce police reform package

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Three lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at reforming police use-of-force policies and investigations.

Republican Sens. Van Wanggaard and Alberta Darling along with Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor unveiled the package on Wednesday.

The legislation would create a board that could investigate officer-involved deaths, require annual reports tallying use-of-force incidents, prohibit training on the use of chokeholds and reduce state aid to municipalities that reduce spending on hiring, training and retaining police.

The package comes after Wisconsin experienced multiple protests last year over police brutality and racism.

An Illinois teen has been charged with killing two people during one of the demonstrations in Kenosha in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Evers formally announces new public health emergency for Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: State, Bellin Health announce COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents to begin Monday
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin has 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

COVID-19 death rate up again with 50 deaths; 7-day average of new cases declines
Word cloud showing the frequency of words in President Joe Biden's inaugural address
Complete text of President Biden’s inaugural address
Two portable ice shanties off the shore of the bay near Red River County Park
Ice conditions on Bay of Green Bay less than ideal
Wisconsin National Guard
WI National Guard: “To say they answered the call in 2020 is an understatement”