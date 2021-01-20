WI National Guard: “To say they answered the call in 2020 is an understatement”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “To to say that they have answered the call in 2020 is an understatement for sure,” said Major Joe Trovato with the Wisconsin National Guard.

Major Trovato says 2020 has been a historic year for the Wisconsin National Guard.

“When it comes to domestic mobilizations here in Wisconsin, we’ve never had a year like we had in 2020,” said Major Trovato. “It really does represent the largest sustained domestic mobilization we’ve ever had in Wisconsin Guard history.”

On Monday, about 500 Wisconsin National Guard members boarded a plane to Washington D.C. for Wednesday’s presidential inauguration. It was the latest call to action for Wisconsin’s citizen soldiers and airmen.

“In 2020, we never had to say no to a mission,” said Major Trovato. “We answered every request for assistance that we received and we’re postured to continue to do that in 2021.”

Last year, Wisconsin National Guard members assisted with pandemic response, COVID-19 testing sites, political elections and civil unrest throughout the state, including Green Bay. Major Trovato said hundreds also shipped out to help with missions overseas.

“We’re honored that the state trusts certain calls on us, when they need something to get done in short order and they need it done to a high degree of quality,” said Major Trovato. “They’ve consistently called on the National Guard and we think that that’s a reflection of the kind of people that we have in this organization.”

Major Trovato said it wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and flexibility of its 10,000 citizen soldiers and airmen, who had to find ways to work around their own jobs and lives to assist the state and federal government.

“One thing I always stress is that we are citizen soldiers and airmen so we we don’t do this full time. We do this on a part time basis, most of us have civilian careers and we live and work in the same communities all across Wisconsin,” said Major Trovato. . We asked a lot of those family members who are staying back and shouldering the load of just daily life that still has to continue.”

Although difficult, Major Trovato said there’s an oath all citizen soldiers and airmen live by and will continue to do in 2021.

“While pandemic response is new for the guard, serving our state during a time of need is very much our core mission and that never changes for us,” said Major Trovato. “We pride ourselves on being a flexible, adaptable force that really can tailor ourselves to any need that the state has and if we keep our core bedrock principle of serving our fellow citizens, when they need us, we know that we can we can adapt and overcome and and be there in any capacity that’s needed.”

