Advertisement

Tickets sold out to Packers-Bucs NFC Championship at Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship
Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Tickets to the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field are sold out, according to the team.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for season ticket holders who opted in at the beginning of the season. At about 12:50 p.m., the team announced tickets had sold out.

The Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The winner goes to the Super Bowl.

The Packers made 6,500 tickets available through Ticketmaster. These tickets cannot be resold or put on a secondary market or transferred.

Frontline health care workers and first responders were also invited to the game.

There’s a league-mandated allotment for fans of the Buccaneers.

All tickets are mobile. Seats are arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. The person who purchased the tickets will be responsible for all the people in their pod.

“The plan for an increased number of attendees continues utilizing the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games and the Divisional Round,” reads a statement from the Packers. “The organization has been guided by healthcare partner Bellin Health, as well as officials with Brown County Public Health, to implement protocols that have been used across the NFL and have proven to be effective as no local COVID-19 case clusters have been traced to NFL games according to the relevant health departments in NFL cities. Through the regular season, the NFL had a total of 109 games with more than 1 million fans in attendance.”

The Packers allowed 6,000 season ticket holders in to the Divisional Round playoff game. That’s in addition to frontline workers and first responders.

Total attendance was 8,456.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Evers formally announces new public health emergency for Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: State, Bellin Health announce COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents to begin Monday
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin has 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles as he is interviewed after an NFL football game against...
Pro Football Writer choose Packers QB Aaron Rodgers as MVP
Joseph Salvo's Packers sea shanty.
Green Bay Packers take notice of fan’s sea shanty TikTok
Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship
WEATHER DISCUSSION: Green Bay/Tampa Bay game day forecast
WBAY's Packers panel discusses the NFC Championship matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On the Clock: Reaction to Packers hosting Tom Brady, Buccaneers