Teen airlifted to hospital after Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two teens were transported to hospitals after a crash on Highway 151 in Fond du Lac County Tuesday.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says one of the victims was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah with serious injuries.

At 7:10 a.m., the sheriff’s office was called to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes near Ducharme Parkway in the Township of Taycheedah.

A pickup truck was traveling north on the highway when it entered the median and went into the southbound lanes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The northbound pickup truck hit a southbound pickup truck.

The northbound truck came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway. The southbound truck came to rest in the west ditch.

The driver of the northbound truck, a 17-year-old Malone boy, was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The boy’s 14-year-old passenger, also from Malone, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He was treated and released.

The driver and passenger of the southbound pickup refused medical treatment at the scene, but later went to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver was identified as an 18-year-old Manitowoc man. His passenger was a 37-year-old Mishicot man.

No names were released.

The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating.

