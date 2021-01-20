Advertisement

State begins distributing, receiving at-home COVID-19 tests

Vault provides at-home COVID-19 testing kits for Wisconsin.
Vault provides at-home COVID-19 testing kits for Wisconsin.(Vault)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state has started distributing and receiving at-home test kits for COVID-19.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Traci DeSalvo says more than 12,000 kits have been ordered and more than 1,600 have been returned as of last week.

“People are ordering a kit and having it on hand for when they’re ready,” she said. “It’s a tool in your medicine cabinet so that if you do become symptomatic or have an exposure to COVID, you have a test ready to go.”

REQUEST YOUR KIT HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/collection.htm

Users collect a saliva sample while a testing supervisor monitors the process via Zoom, Wisconsin Public Radio News reported.

“They need to collect about a tablespoon of your saliva to do that test,” DeSalvo said. “You drop it into a UPS drop box — they have to be returned using UPS — and then those results come back to you by email.”

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced in December it had partnered with Vault Medical Services to provide saliva-based tests. The at-home tests will be free if a requestor lacks health insurance coverage. Users send samples back using prepaid labels that come with the kits.

Tests are available through the DHS website, and results typically come back 48 to 72 hours later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Evers formally announces new public health emergency for Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: State, Bellin Health announce COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents to begin Monday
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin has 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she...
Woman pregnant with twins survives COVID-19 after 7 weeks in hospital, special therapy
Green Bay School Board votes to bring students back, return date depends on teacher vaccination
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
Trump's final message, Biden's somber start
Trump's final message, Biden's somber start