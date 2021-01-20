Senators Baldwin and Johnson, Rep. Gallagher sound off on Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Multiple federal lawmakers from Wisconsin are sounding off on the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden, who was sworn in as the country’s 46th President late Wednesday morning, and Kamala Harris, who was sworn in as Vice President.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin took to Twitter and Facebook Wednesday, and showed she attended the ceremony. She wrote that “We have a lot of work to do, and I know Joe and Kamala are ready to do it.”

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson also sounded off on the ceremony, tweeting he “wish President Biden well and encourage him to follow through on his pledge to be a president for all Americans and act to unify our divided nation.”

Republican Wisconsin representative Mike Gallagher issued this statement after Biden and Harris were sworn in to their offices:

“The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of American democracy. As Ronald Reagan said in 1981, it is both “commonplace and miraculous.” That tradition continues today as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn-in as the President and Vice President of the United States. Despite our political disagreements, I stand ready to work with them on the enormous challenges facing our country and my family will be praying for them and their families. From successfully distributing a vaccine to combatting threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party, it’s my hope that in the days ahead we can find enduring solutions that make the lives of Northeast Wisconsinites better.”

Biden was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts; Harris by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the Supreme Court.

Although now former president Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony, former vice president Mike Pence was in attendance, as well as former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

