Advertisement

Senators Baldwin and Johnson, Rep. Gallagher sound off on Biden inauguration

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Multiple federal lawmakers from Wisconsin are sounding off on the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden, who was sworn in as the country’s 46th President late Wednesday morning, and Kamala Harris, who was sworn in as Vice President.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin took to Twitter and Facebook Wednesday, and showed she attended the ceremony. She wrote that “We have a lot of work to do, and I know Joe and Kamala are ready to do it.”

Today, America begins a new path forward. We have a lot of work to do, and I know Joe and Kamala are ready to do it. #Inauguration

Posted by Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson also sounded off on the ceremony, tweeting he “wish President Biden well and encourage him to follow through on his pledge to be a president for all Americans and act to unify our divided nation.”

Republican Wisconsin representative Mike Gallagher issued this statement after Biden and Harris were sworn in to their offices:

“The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of American democracy. As Ronald Reagan said in 1981, it is both “commonplace and miraculous.” That tradition continues today as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn-in as the President and Vice President of the United States. Despite our political disagreements, I stand ready to work with them on the enormous challenges facing our country and my family will be praying for them and their families. From successfully distributing a vaccine to combatting threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party, it’s my hope that in the days ahead we can find enduring solutions that make the lives of Northeast Wisconsinites better.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin)

Biden was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts; Harris by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the Supreme Court.

RELATED: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Although now former president Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony, former vice president Mike Pence was in attendance, as well as former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

RELATED: Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

The complete text of President Biden’s inaugural address can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Evers formally announces new public health emergency for Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: State, Bellin Health announce COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents to begin Monday
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin has 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Menasha Apartment Complex fire
NASA satellite image dated January 19, 2021, shows a lack of ice cover on Green Bay
Green Bay ice conditions less than ideal
Menasha Apartment complex fire on Wednesday, January 20th
No injuries reported in Menasha apartment complex fire
COVID-19 vaccine
Older adults registering for vaccine
A vaccine is being administered into a woman's arm.
Over 65 demographic excited to be able to register for COVID-19 vaccine