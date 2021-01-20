Advertisement

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign exceeds goal in Fox Cities

(Beatriz Reyna)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities says its Christmas campaign managed to exceed its goal this past year despite fewer donations to the iconic red kettles.

The Salvation Army chapter says the community contributed $1,100,000, which was $70,000 more than its goal.

People dropped $279,000 into the red kettles between November 13 and December 24.

Major David Minks, the chapter’s commanding officer, said they anticipated a 50% drop in kettle donations. “We were able to meet our goal because of partners, donors, and tireless workers who stepped up amid the effects by COVID-19 in 2020,” Minks wrote in a statement.

The holiday donations support Salvation Army programs throughout the year, including food pantries, the noon meal program, and emergency assistance for families and individuals.

The Salvation Army chapter says requests for households needing help from its programs increased 28%, and the needs for its food program increased 36%, in 2020.

Kristal Knudtson, director of development and communications, wrote, “We sincerely thank our business partners, community leaders and residents of Fox Cities and surrounding communities for their gracious contributions during this unprecedented Christmas season.”

Donations to the non-profit can still be made at the Salvation Army chapter’s website.

Monday, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay announced it also met its goal of $1,335,000 (see related story). It saw a 24% drop in donations at the red kettles but saw a response to mail appeals and online donations.

