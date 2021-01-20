Resch Expo in Brown County brings hope tourism industry hit hard during pandemic

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A silver lining in the local tourism industry hit hard throughout the pandemic. After about 18 months of construction, the Resch Expo in Brown County is officially open. It is replacing what was once the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and county officials hope it can help the region rebound economically. It took 18 months from start to finish to complete.

“This building represents the public’s investment because of how we’re funding it, how we came together, and how we agreed to build it,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Action 2 News has reported on how the facility, partially funded by a room tax and half percent sales tax, brings concern in the community. That along with a more than $80 million hit in the tourism industry in Brown County.

Those invested in the project said having the Resch Expo up and running brings hope. The county calls the new $93 million facility ‘timeless’ and ‘flexible’, with economic opportunities in the region for years to come.

“I wanted people to come down Lombardi Avenue and go ‘wow’, and I think we’ve got ‘wow’, thank you thank you so much for your team,” said Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee.

Some numbers: The Resch Expo, meant to be that connecting point for Titletown, Lambeau Field and the Resch Center, is in total 266,000 square feet, and 85% of the dollars spent for the project had local impact.

However, what can’t get lost in the mix is what the facility represents, with the Veterans Memorial standing as a stronger center-point this time around.

“It’s not the building as much as it is the space, it’s the land, it’s what it represents, it’s to pay tribute to people of our country who fought to give us this freedom that we enjoy,” said Streckenbach.

The county soon plans to unveil a Veterans Memorial Wall to compliment the memorial plaza.

