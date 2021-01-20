Advertisement

Resch Expo in Brown County brings hope tourism industry hit hard during pandemic

After about 18 months of construction, the Resch Expo in Brown County is officially open.
After about 18 months of construction, the Resch Expo in Brown County is officially open.
After about 18 months of construction, the Resch Expo in Brown County is officially open.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A silver lining in the local tourism industry hit hard throughout the pandemic. After about 18 months of construction, the Resch Expo in Brown County is officially open. It is replacing what was once the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and county officials hope it can help the region rebound economically. It took 18 months from start to finish to complete.

“This building represents the public’s investment because of how we’re funding it, how we came together, and how we agreed to build it,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Action 2 News has reported on how the facility, partially funded by a room tax and half percent sales tax, brings concern in the community. That along with a more than $80 million hit in the tourism industry in Brown County.

Those invested in the project said having the Resch Expo up and running brings hope. The county calls the new $93 million facility ‘timeless’ and ‘flexible’, with economic opportunities in the region for years to come.

“I wanted people to come down Lombardi Avenue and go ‘wow’, and I think we’ve got ‘wow’, thank you thank you so much for your team,” said Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee.

Some numbers: The Resch Expo, meant to be that connecting point for Titletown, Lambeau Field and the Resch Center, is in total 266,000 square feet, and 85% of the dollars spent for the project had local impact.

However, what can’t get lost in the mix is what the facility represents, with the Veterans Memorial standing as a stronger center-point this time around.

“It’s not the building as much as it is the space, it’s the land, it’s what it represents, it’s to pay tribute to people of our country who fought to give us this freedom that we enjoy,” said Streckenbach.

The county soon plans to unveil a Veterans Memorial Wall to compliment the memorial plaza.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Evers formally announces new public health emergency for Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: State, Bellin Health announce COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents to begin Monday
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin has 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

January 20 Birthday Club
January 20 Birthday Club
WATCH: Art Garage 'Classics' fundraiser
Locals pose for famous works in Art Garage’s “Doin’ the Classics” fundraiser
Greater Green Bay Salvation Army meets Christmas Campaign goal.
Greater Green Bay Salvation Army meets $1.335 million campaign goal
January 19 Birthday Club
January 19 Birthday Club