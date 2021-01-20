Pro Football Writer choose Packers QB Aaron Rodgers as MVP

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pro Football Writers of America have selected Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player.

Voting was conducted by the PFWA, the “official voice of pro football writers.” CLICK HERE for the announcement.

In his 16th year with the Packers, Rodgers is having one of his best seasons. He’s 372 for 526 in passes for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdown passes. He threw only five interceptions.

Rodgers leads the league in passer rating with 121.5. The PFWA says that’s the second-highest rating in NFL history.

This is the third time Rodgers has been named PFWA MVP. He also earned the honor in 2011 and 2014.

Two previous Packers greats have been voted PFWA MVP. Bart Starr earned the honor in 1966. Brett Favre was voted PFWA MVP in 1995 and 1996.

Rodgers is a front-runner for NFL MVP.

Some of the same voters who select the AP MVP are among the voters here as well. https://t.co/Z6QFgfsJky — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 20, 2021

Rodgers will lead the Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field with hopes of ending the season with a second Super Bowl title.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "This is such a special honor...I think it's one of the greatest honors of my life- at this point- to lead this team." — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 17, 2021

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year.

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald was named Defensive Player of the year.

