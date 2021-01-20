Advertisement

Pro Football Writer choose Packers QB Aaron Rodgers as MVP

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles as he is interviewed after an NFL football game against...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles as he is interviewed after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pro Football Writers of America have selected Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player.

Voting was conducted by the PFWA, the “official voice of pro football writers.” CLICK HERE for the announcement.

In his 16th year with the Packers, Rodgers is having one of his best seasons. He’s 372 for 526 in passes for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdown passes. He threw only five interceptions.

Rodgers leads the league in passer rating with 121.5. The PFWA says that’s the second-highest rating in NFL history.

This is the third time Rodgers has been named PFWA MVP. He also earned the honor in 2011 and 2014.

Two previous Packers greats have been voted PFWA MVP. Bart Starr earned the honor in 1966. Brett Favre was voted PFWA MVP in 1995 and 1996.

Rodgers is a front-runner for NFL MVP.

Rodgers will lead the Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field with hopes of ending the season with a second Super Bowl title.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year.

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald was named Defensive Player of the year.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Evers formally announces new public health emergency for Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: State, Bellin Health announce COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents to begin Monday
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin has 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship
Tickets sold out to Packers-Bucs NFC Championship at Lambeau Field
Joseph Salvo's Packers sea shanty.
Green Bay Packers take notice of fan’s sea shanty TikTok
Lambeau Field on the night of the NFC Divisional Championship
WEATHER DISCUSSION: Green Bay/Tampa Bay game day forecast
WBAY's Packers panel discusses the NFC Championship matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On the Clock: Reaction to Packers hosting Tom Brady, Buccaneers