Over 65 demographic excited to be able to register for COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine is already being administered. Action 2 News first reported on Tuesday that starting next Monday, January 25, anyone in Wisconsin over the age of 65 will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

After ten long months of social distancing, limiting outings, and not seeing family, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for women like Julie Caldie and Sue Costello.

“Woow, a person can breathe,” says Caldie.

Costello adds, “I lucked out.”

Both women, over the age of 65, were able to book appointments on Tuesday to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine -- one through Bellin, the other through Prevea. For both, the appointments were a long time coming but ones they were able to sign up for sooner than they thought.

Caldie says, “I was prepared for maybe March or April, so to have it be January 26th, hallelujah.”

We’re told statewide 7,000 people, in that over 65 demographic were able to book appointments on Tuesday to receive the vaccine next week.

It’s exciting for those able to get one of those appointments as they hope for others to follow suit. Says Costello, “It’s just been such a nightmare in this country and around the world, and I personally think we have a social and moral obligation to get vaccinated.”

Health care providers in Northeast Wisconsin are keeping a close eye on the number of doses they receive versus number of appointments booked to make sure they have a shot for everyone registered to receive one.

Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says, “We’ve scheduled our appointments based on what we have and what the predicted amount of vaccine that we traditionally gotten from the state, have for the last couple of weeks so we’ve scaled to that and have had conversations with the state and as we get more from them we’ll open up more appointment slots.”

