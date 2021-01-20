Advertisement

No injuries reported in Menasha apartment complex fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say no one was injured after a fire broke out in a Menasha apartment complex early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department, crews were called to the Jefferson Park Apartments on the 900 block of Third Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Fire officials say there are about 35 occupants, and buses were brought in to keep everyone who evacuated warm.

Crews were able to quickly knock the flames down, and made sure it didn’t spread due to windy conditions.

No word on the cause of the fire, which officials say started in the basement and storage/utility area.

However, the American Red Cross tells Action 2 News they’re looking at needs for people in up to 50 units, and are figuring out who may need temporary lodging or other basic necessities.

