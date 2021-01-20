Advertisement

Locals pose for famous works in Art Garage’s “Doin’ the Classics” fundraiser

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Art Garage in Green Bay is putting a spin on classic pieces of art as part of a fundraiser.

“Doin’ the Classics” is raising money to support the Art Garage, 1400 Cedar St, and five non-profit arts organizations in the area.

People and animals posed for famous works of art by the likes of Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo, and Vincent Van Gogh. The public can vote on their favorite imitation by visiting: https://theartgarage.org/pages/doin-the-classics

Each vote costs $1.

The subjects are artists, community members and members of local organizations.

“They take that and try to re-create it or some people did their own spin. For example, the ‘American Gothic’ piece which is a gentleman and a woman standing with a pitchfork, someone re-created that and used like a shovel. So some people went for realistic and some people went for a funny spinoff on it,” says Tristin St. Mary of the Art Garage.

Voting goes until Feb. 5 at https://theartgarage.org/pages/doin-the-classics

Prizes go to the top three winners.

