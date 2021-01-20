Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Greta Van Susteren on the inauguration

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren, host of “Full Court Press” (and a Green Bay Packers shareholder, she emphasizes) gives us her analysis of what she saw and heard at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

She also talks about the challenges the new president faces in his calls for national unity when “74 million Americans voted for the other guy.”

