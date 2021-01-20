Green Bay School Board votes to bring students back, return date depends on teacher vaccination

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay School Board has voted to bring students back to the classroom, but it hinges on teachers availability to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

At this time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has not identified when teachers would be able to get the shot, and it isn’t mandated that teachers receive it either.

The 5-1 vote happened during a four-hour meeting Tuesday night, and is a change from what the school district put out to families late last week.

The board can call another special meeting if new information becomes available. @WBAY — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 20, 2021

As it stands now, students would return to school in phases, three weeks after the first day vaccinations are available to school staff.

That date has not been announced.

As Action 2 News reported earlier in the day Tuesday, state health officials have announced that Wisconsin residents ages 65 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, January 25.

Currently, the state is vaccinating frontline health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS.

The state will vote on recommendations for the next vaccine phase group--1B--later this week.

Elementary students would go back in-person four days a week, while middle and high school students would have cohorts - two days in person and two days online.

Some board members felt it was important to wait until the vaccine was more widely available to bring kids back to school.

However, administration says they can’t force anyone to get the vaccine, but does plan to distribute it once doses are available.

@GBAPSSuper says once there is enough vaccine available- they will offer it to all staff. Schools cannot require staff to be vaccinated. @greenbayschools @WBAY — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 19, 2021

The School Board had abandoned a similar version of that plan after a tie vote, and hashed out different versions of how to get students back in class.

The board voted this down due to a tie vote. So no dice...their going back to the drawing board ... discussion continues... @greenbayschools @WBAY pic.twitter.com/jtxLdJAoJD — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 20, 2021

Member McCoy says she feels strongly about teachers getting the vaccine. Wants dates of bringing kids back to line up with teacher vaccination. Problem: they don’t know when teachers will get the vaccine. @greenbayschools @WBAY — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 20, 2021

“It was excruciating at times, but I think we did some good work here tonight, believe it or not. A lot of people, our staff are prepared, we covered an enormous amount of territory,” said Board Member Laura McCoy.

Member Rhonda Sitnikau says she’s concerned about having students wait another 4-5 weeks to return to class. @greenbayschools @WBAY — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 20, 2021

“There are people who have been working out there in much riskier environments who don’t get to wait for a vaccination to get back to work, why can’t we just get our kids back to school and trust that we’re going to work through this,” said fellow Board Member Rhonda Sitnikau.

Administration says they cannot guarantee social distancing at any grade level. They will try their best with mitigation strategies. They have PPE - masks - etc. will try to keep kids apart as best as possible. @greenbayschools @WBAY — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 20, 2021

This is the current motion on the table for @greenbayschools @WBAY they are discussing. First paragraph proposed by member Warren - second paragraph added by Becker. pic.twitter.com/yrqrKBvUmi — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 20, 2021

Board passes Becker’s amendment (last line in picture) — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 20, 2021

Will still have delivery and pickup options. — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 20, 2021

The board does have the ability to call a special meeting if new information becomes available.

Superintendent Stephen Murley says he’s been working closely with health care providers, and is confident they’ll be able to distribute the vaccine quickly once it’s available.

The board will meet again next Monday for a work session.

The district is looking to hire its own contact tracers...which means brining in some part time staff to cover other positions while staff conducts contact tracing. @WBAY @greenbayschools — Kati Anderson (@KAndersonNews) January 19, 2021

