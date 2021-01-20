Green Bay School Board votes to bring students back, return date depends on teacher vaccination
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay School Board has voted to bring students back to the classroom, but it hinges on teachers availability to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
At this time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has not identified when teachers would be able to get the shot, and it isn’t mandated that teachers receive it either.
The 5-1 vote happened during a four-hour meeting Tuesday night, and is a change from what the school district put out to families late last week.
As it stands now, students would return to school in phases, three weeks after the first day vaccinations are available to school staff.
That date has not been announced.
As Action 2 News reported earlier in the day Tuesday, state health officials have announced that Wisconsin residents ages 65 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, January 25.
Currently, the state is vaccinating frontline health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS.
The state will vote on recommendations for the next vaccine phase group--1B--later this week.
Elementary students would go back in-person four days a week, while middle and high school students would have cohorts - two days in person and two days online.
Some board members felt it was important to wait until the vaccine was more widely available to bring kids back to school.
However, administration says they can’t force anyone to get the vaccine, but does plan to distribute it once doses are available.
The School Board had abandoned a similar version of that plan after a tie vote, and hashed out different versions of how to get students back in class.
“It was excruciating at times, but I think we did some good work here tonight, believe it or not. A lot of people, our staff are prepared, we covered an enormous amount of territory,” said Board Member Laura McCoy.
“There are people who have been working out there in much riskier environments who don’t get to wait for a vaccination to get back to work, why can’t we just get our kids back to school and trust that we’re going to work through this,” said fellow Board Member Rhonda Sitnikau.
The board does have the ability to call a special meeting if new information becomes available.
Superintendent Stephen Murley says he’s been working closely with health care providers, and is confident they’ll be able to distribute the vaccine quickly once it’s available.
The board will meet again next Monday for a work session.
