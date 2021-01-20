Advertisement

Green Bay City Hall closed Wednesday out of concern about unrest

Green Bay City Hall

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay City Hall is closed Wednesday, Jan. 20, out of concerns there will be unrest in the city on the day the nation swears in a new president.

“Due to the unrest that occurred on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol and because of generalized threats directed toward seats of state and local government across the country, city hall will be closed to the public today,” reads a statement from the city.

Green Police will monitor the “security situation” as groups could assemble to protest the Inauguration of Joe Biden or grievances against the government.

The city mentioned no specific threat against City Hall or local leaders.

The city says it supports the rights of all to peacefully assemble and exercise First Amendment rights.

“Green Bay is an incredible community because of our neighborly commitment to the well-being of one another. In spite of the forces that seek division, we will continue to tackle the challenges before us and work together to move our community forward,” reads a statement from the city.

