Fond du Lac County COVID-19 vaccine clinic reaches capacity

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Health Department is no longer taking names and numbers for its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Since the announcement the vaccine would be available to open 65 and older, the health department says it received overwhelming interest in its clinic scheduled for next Wednesday, January 27, and reached its limit.

People who already requested an appointment for Wednesday but don’t get a call back will be added to a waiting list.

No more names will be added to the list because the health department doesn’t have details yet for future clinics. That’s going to depend on how much vaccine the health department gets and when, which is dependent on federal and then state allocations.

The health department suggests getting in touch with primary care providers to inquire about getting a vaccine.

