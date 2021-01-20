Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open in Sheboygan February 4

(WBKO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea has scheduled the opening of a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sheboygan for Thursday, February 4.

The clinic will be on the Sheboygan campus of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for everyone who’s eligible to receive a vaccine at that time. You can find a list of eligible groups at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.

This is not a walk-in clinic; appointments are required because vaccine supplies are limited.

You don’t have to be a Prevea patient, but Prevea recommends creating an account at MyPrevea.com to schedule an appointment. Otherwise, call 1-833-344-4373 or visit prevea.com/vaccine for information.

Using these could also get you an appointment for the vaccine at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital before the clinic opens, if you’re eligible. The hospital is at 3100 Superior Ave. in Sheboygan.

