Advertisement

Air National Guard to do night training flights this week

An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - You can expect to hear fighter jets overhead during the evening hours this week as members of the 115th Fighter Wing of Wisconsin’s Air National Guard do evening training flights.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, evening training flights will be done from Tuesday, January 19 through Thursday, January 21.

Citizens may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 10 p.m.

Although training flights typically happen during daylight hours, pilots and maintenance personnel need to do nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness.

Pilots will be following flight paths designed to keep noise to a minimum for residents.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases slightly over 1,000 Monday; death rate climbs
COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: State, Bellin Health announce COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents to begin Monday
Brown County Fair president Steve Corrigan
Brown County Fair president passes away unexpectedly
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars

Latest News

Rawhide Agency breaks ground on FdL facility
Rawhide breaks ground on Fond du Lac facility
Wisconsin farmers now have a virtual support group
Wisconsin farmers now have a virtual support group
Federal Wisconsin lawmakers react to Biden's inauguration, Gallagher discusses insurrection
Federal Wisconsin lawmakers react to Biden's inauguration, Gallagher discusses insurrection
Some students in Appleton Area School District return to physical classrooms
Some students in Appleton Area School District return to physical classrooms