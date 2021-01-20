Air National Guard to do night training flights this week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - You can expect to hear fighter jets overhead during the evening hours this week as members of the 115th Fighter Wing of Wisconsin’s Air National Guard do evening training flights.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, evening training flights will be done from Tuesday, January 19 through Thursday, January 21.

Citizens may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 10 p.m.

Although training flights typically happen during daylight hours, pilots and maintenance personnel need to do nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness.

Pilots will be following flight paths designed to keep noise to a minimum for residents.

