A BLUSTERY JANUARY DAY...

You’ll notice the wind picking up today. That blustery southwest wind, with gusts over 30 mph, will draw milder weather back into Wisconsin. Although, you won’t feel any warmer quite yet, because of the wind chill factor. While high temperatures around and just after sunset will approach 30 degrees, the wind chills during the day will be in the single digits and teens.

Sunshine will fade away behind increasing clouds. As our next weathermaker comes closer, look for some snow showers late this afternoon and into this evening. Areas NORTH of Green Bay could see up to 1/2″ of snow. A few slick spots will be possible where the snow is falling towards the evening commute.

Temperatures will continue to rise into tomorrow despite lots of wind. Thursday’s highs will reach the middle 30s. Then, temperatures drop again heading into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, I’ve made some tweaks to the Packers forecast... I think we’ll see a round of light accumulating snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning. But now it looks like the snow will be coming to an end just before the Packers kick off against the Buccaneers. With broken cloud cover over Lambeau Field, temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 20s... Stay tuned for future updates, which may have some additional changes.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 15-30+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Turning blustery. Late flakes in the NORTH. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Early snow showers, then clearing skies. Gusty winds. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, but blustery. More evening flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Wind-chilly. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 20 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 21 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Morning light snow. Broken clouds in the afternoon. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 23

