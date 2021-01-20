Advertisement

A BLUSTERY JANUARY DAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You’ll notice the wind picking up today. That blustery southwest wind, with gusts over 30 mph, will draw milder weather back into Wisconsin. Although, you won’t feel any warmer quite yet, because of the wind chill factor. While high temperatures around and just after sunset will approach 30 degrees, the wind chills during the day will be in the single digits and teens.

Sunshine will fade away behind increasing clouds. As our next weathermaker comes closer, look for some snow showers late this afternoon and into this evening. Areas NORTH of Green Bay could see up to 1/2″ of snow. A few slick spots will be possible where the snow is falling towards the evening commute.

Temperatures will continue to rise into tomorrow despite lots of wind. Thursday’s highs will reach the middle 30s. Then, temperatures drop again heading into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, I’ve made some tweaks to the Packers forecast... I think we’ll see a round of light accumulating snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning. But now it looks like the snow will be coming to an end just before the Packers kick off against the Buccaneers. With broken cloud cover over Lambeau Field, temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 20s... Stay tuned for future updates, which may have some additional changes.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 15-30+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Turning blustery. Late flakes in the NORTH. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Early snow showers, then clearing skies. Gusty winds. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, but blustery. More evening flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Wind-chilly. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 20 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 21 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Morning light snow. Broken clouds in the afternoon. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 23

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Evers formally announces new public health emergency for Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: State, Bellin Health announce COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents to begin Monday
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin has 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers tonight
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Wednesday morning, clouds thicken during the day
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Wednesday morning, clouds thicken during the day
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor morning wind chill
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold night then mild days
WEATHER TALK: Mild start to winter