Wisconsin has 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials acknowledge coronavirus cases appear to be on the decline in the state, but not enough that people can let their guard down. “We’re starting to see some control of it around the edges, but we still have a forest fire burning,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added 42 more deaths to COVID-19′s toll in our state, bringing the death toll from the coronavirus to 5,512. The death rate stayed at 1.05% for a second day. It’s risen steadily since the end of November. The state is averaging 43 deaths per day for the past 7 days.

Deaths were reported in 22 counties: Barron, Calumet, Crawford, Dodge (4), Douglas, Grant, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha (2), Milwaukee (2), Oconto, Outagamie, Pepin, Polk (6), Price, Racine (4), Rock (2), Sheboygan, Washington (2), Waukesha (7), Waupaca and Winnebago. The death count was revised in Walworth County.

The state also reported 1,525 new coronavirus cases, the second-lowest amount in the past week. This is 30% of the 5,081 results received in the last 24-hour period for people being tested for the novel virus for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The positivity rate is the highest it’s been in the past 7 days, but these are the fewest results the state has received in the past 7 days. The state is averaging 1,895 new cases a day, the lowest 7-day average since Dec. 26.

All but 2 counties reported new cases: Richland and Vernon were exceptions. As always, county cases and deaths appear later in this article.

VACCINATIONS

The state reported Tuesday almost a quarter of a million doses (248,185) of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since mid-December. That’s 9,083 more doses than Monday’s report. The numbers are preliminary for a few days as reports from vaccinators still come in.

The DHS updated its vaccination data page (CLICK HERE) breaking down “shots in the arm” by age and gender. That data show 40,130 people received their second and final dose. That’s less than 1% of the state’s population but, according to new data from the state, 5.0% of women and 1.9% of men in Wisconsin have received at least one dose. For comparison, 9% of Wisconsin’s population has tested positive for the virus over the past year.

Even before recommendations for the next phase of vaccinations (phase 1b) have been approved, the state announced it’s opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 65 or older starting next week, as the vaccine supply allows (see related story). Although residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities were part of the first phase (phase 1a), state data show this is still an under-served age group, with 3.2% of senior adults (27,940 people) getting at least one vaccine dose. Only teens and young adults 16-24 received fewer doses (13,061 people).

Willems Van Dijk says the decision to open vaccinations to this age group before the next phase was finalized shows the urgency in getting older adults vaccinated, because this age group is disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus and has more deaths than any other age group. “This is 700,000 people... so it’s still going to take a long time to get everyone vaccinated,” she cautioned.

The state’s vaccine data page also lets you narrow down vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC). Use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day. Keep in mind these numbers are preliminary.

The state is nearing 3 million people tested for the coronavirus (2,969,801) since the first patient was treated on February 5, 2020. Of these, 524,402 tested positive:

5,512 have died (1.05%)

24,700 are still active cases (4.7%)

494,029 are considered recovered (94.2%), meaning they were diagnosed or had symptoms more than 30 days ago or were medically cleared

The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By that measure, the positivity rate’s 7-day average continued to decline to 7.4% on Monday. That DHS calculation is based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Hospitalizations

The DHS reported 114 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24 hours, following two days with hospitalizations in double digits. In the past year, 23,244 people have been hospitalized at some point for COVID-19, or 4.43% of all cases.

As of Monday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 875 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, with 209 of them in intensive care units. That’s 2 more in ICU and 22 more patients overall than Sunday. It was the second day in a row with fewer than 900 current hospitalizations, which hasn’t happened since mid- October, and the 7th day this month.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals are treating 74 COVID-19 patients, including 8 in ICU. That’s 2 more in the ICU from Sunday and 4 more overall.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals were treating 95 COVID-19 patients, with 26 in ICU – 6 more in ICU and 13 more overall in the last day.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take discharges, deaths and new admissions into account.

Hospital Readiness

Also according to the WHA, the state’s 134 hospitals have 277 ICU beds open (18.9%) and 2,083 of all types of medical beds (18.6%) open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region has 16 ICU beds (15.4%) and 1116 medical beds total (13.6%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 32 ICU beds (15.5%) and 225 of all medical beds (23.5%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the term “open” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the staff necessary for a patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,433 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,099 cases (+10) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,913 cases (+2) (65 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 1,002 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Brown – 28,418 cases (+136) (178 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,191 cases (+9) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,064 cases (+4) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,049 cases (+10) (39 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 6,543 cases (+9) (72 deaths)

Clark – 3,004 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,645 cases (+14) (38 deaths)

Crawford – 1,618 cases (+1) (14 deaths) (+1)

Dane – 36,563 cases (+41) (218 deaths)

Dodge – 10,943 cases (+16) (133 deaths) (+4)

Door – 2,286 cases (+8) (16 deaths)

Douglas – 3,435 cases (+57) (18 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 3,864 cases (+10) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,133 cases (+9) (92 deaths)

Florence - 416 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,266 cases (+58) (73 deaths)

Forest - 894 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,350 cases (+5) (78 deaths) (+1)

Green – 2,555 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,448 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,762 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Iron - 448 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,500 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,287 cases (+25) (64 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,802 cases (+16) (14 deaths) (+1)

Kenosha – 13,770 cases (+83) (250 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 2,259 cases (+21) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,102 cases (+24) (67 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,330 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,872 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,716 cases (+9) (51 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,717 cases (+17) (57 deaths)

Marathon – 12,948 cases (+46) (167 deaths)

Marinette - 3,805 cases (+7) (55 deaths)

Marquette – 1,224 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 772 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 91,854 (+197) (1,102 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 3,867 cases (+13) (27 deaths)

Oconto – 4,065 cases (+12) (44 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,031 cases (+6) (49 deaths)

Outagamie – 17,758 cases (+70) (170 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,062 cases (+38) (63 deaths)

Pepin – 756 cases (+3) (7 deaths) (+1)

Pierce – 3,198 cases (+8) (32 deaths)

Polk – 3,414 cases (+14) (36 deaths) (+6)

Portage – 5,947 cases (+16) (57 deaths)

Price – 1,025 cases (+2) (7 deaths) (+1)

Racine – 19,202 cases (+74) (280 deaths) (+4)

Richland - 1,187 cases (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,301 cases (+45) (131 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,197 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,886 cases (+6) (34 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,341 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,412 cases (+12) (64 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,192 cases (+19) (109 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 5,883 cases (+19) (35 deaths)

Taylor - 1,710 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,206 cases (+13) (33 deaths)

Vernon – 1,670 cases (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,815 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Walworth – 8,356 cases (+27) (113 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Washburn – 1,159 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,875 cases (+48) (110 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 37,892 cases (+131) (399 deaths) (+7)

Waupaca – 4,447 cases (+8) (103 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,008 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,114 cases (+33) (166 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,126 cases (+5) (63 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 236 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 481 cases (+1) (29 deaths)

Chippewa - 671 cases (16 deaths)

Delta – 2,580 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,072 cases (+5) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 788 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Houghton – 1,884 cases (+52) (27 deaths)

Iron – 829 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 97 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 129 cases

Mackinac - 271 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,342 cases (+12) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,557 cases (+2) (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 292 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 225 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.