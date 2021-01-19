Advertisement

Vandals strike historic locations in Waupun

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Waupun are investigating vandalism on city property.

Over the weekend, people discovered the message “Trump 2020” in spray paint on the front walk of the Historical Society, 22 S Madison St.

The Waupun Municipal Government Facebook page says there was “far more extensive” vandalism to city property and the historic Mason Lodge, 16 S Madison St.

Posted by Waupun Municipal Government on Monday, January 18, 2021

It will take some time to clean up.

“The Public Works team is working on clean up. Unfortunately, given dropping temperatures and the nature of the paint used, a special product had to be ordered to begin that process. Once that arrives, we will work to address cleanup as quickly as possible,” reads a post on the Waupun Municipal Government Facebook page.

If you have information, contact Waupun Police at 920-324-7911. You can remain anonymous.

