Vandals strike historic locations in Waupun
WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Waupun are investigating vandalism on city property.
Over the weekend, people discovered the message “Trump 2020” in spray paint on the front walk of the Historical Society, 22 S Madison St.
The Waupun Municipal Government Facebook page says there was “far more extensive” vandalism to city property and the historic Mason Lodge, 16 S Madison St.
It will take some time to clean up.
“The Public Works team is working on clean up. Unfortunately, given dropping temperatures and the nature of the paint used, a special product had to be ordered to begin that process. Once that arrives, we will work to address cleanup as quickly as possible,” reads a post on the Waupun Municipal Government Facebook page.
If you have information, contact Waupun Police at 920-324-7911. You can remain anonymous.
