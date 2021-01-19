Ticket brokers left on the sidelines ahead of NFC Championship game

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - With limited fans and the Packers not allowing those season ticket holders to transfer their tickets due to Covid-19 precautions, ticket brokers say they’re missing out on a bonanza leading up to the NFC Championship game.

“It literally makes you sick to your stomach just to think about all the money just left, not even just us, the whole area, I mean hotels, the restaurants, I mean this whole area has taken a huge hit,” says Ticket King Manager Travis Loftus.

And with the NFC title game set for Sunday at Lambeau Field, Ticket King is again on the sidelines.

“We’ve been getting a fair amount of calls with people still looking for, to see if we can get our hands on tickets to get them in, but unfortunately we just can’t do anything for them right now,” says Loftus.

In a non-Covid year, it would be a much different story.

“It would be chaotic, I mean the phones would be going off the hook right now, we would have probably about seven or eight people working, I mean an NFC Championship game is like a full season worth just in one game, that’s how important it is to our ticket business,” says Loftus.

Loftus has no doubt fans would be shelling out big bucks to see Tom Brady and the Bucs take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

“My guess is probably it would’ve been like $500 a ticket on up to $2,000 probably,” predicts Loftus.

As for the Super Bowl, should the Packers win, Loftus isn’t sure yet if Ticket King will be in the ticket game.

But he says fans that get their hands on one will not only pay a lot, but be very lucky.

“We’ve even had a few people already inquiring if we’re going to have out hands on Super Bowl tickets, but we just haven’t heard yet, usually the season ticket holders are just randomly drawn on who’s given the chance to buy Super Bowl tickets, but with the reduced capacity at Tampa I think it’s going to ber very few, far and between of Packers season ticket holders getting any tickets,” says Loftus.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.