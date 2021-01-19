Advertisement

Students in Appleton return to in-person learning

A group of kids play outside, on the playground, at an Appleton Elementary school.
A group of kids play outside, on the playground, at an Appleton Elementary school.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in nearly a year, students in the Appleton Area School District have returned to physical classrooms, with some modifications.

Tuesday was a big day for students in the Appleton Area School District.

“You could tell that everyone is kind of excited. Everyone there was excited to be there,” says Appleton West High School senior, Emma Couch.

Not only was Tuesday the start of the second semester, but after ten months of studying virtually, school buildings are once again welcoming in-person learners.

According to Superintendent Dr. Judy Baseman, “Our early childhood through grade 4 students are back five days a week, full days. And then our students in grades 5 through 12 are on an AA/BB hybrid model.”

The reopening of schools to students was a welcome change to families who’ve been juggling virtual learning since last spring.

“It’s been challenging, it’s been stressful for both the kids and my husband and I,” says district parent Jessie MontMarquette. “I understand the concerns out there. I think it’s a little bit long overdue for the kids to get back to school, but I’m glad they are just going back.”

The morning came with the usual first day of school jitters, and of course traditions, but kids continue to prove their resiliency during the pandemic.

“We were excited, we were nervous, we were worried. Sending a kindergartener off, normally is sad yet alone on top of a pandemic, so when we got to school I had tears but they actually did really well,” adds Katie Fecteau, mom of two elementary school students.

And while it was only the first day back, the district said things went really well. Dr. Baseman adds, “We know we are all at our best when we’re in-person, and it’s balancing having all of the safety mitigation strategies in place, partnerships with our students, with our families to make sure what we know we have to do, we’re all playing our parts so we can stay open.”

Because the goal is to keep kids in the classroom and continue expanding the in-person learning, in the safest way possible.

