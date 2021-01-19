Republicans demand DNR start wolf hunt immediately

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are demanding the state Department of Natural Resources implement a wolf hunt immediately.

The DNR’s policy board announced Tuesday it will be holding a special meeting Friday morning to address the demand from Republicans on the Legislature’s sporting heritage committees.

The DNR’s meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Anyone can watch the meeting by CLICKING HERE. If the meeting is at capacity and you’re not able to join, it will also be streamed AT THIS WEBSITE.

Although members of the general public won’t be able to attend the meeting in person due to the pandemic, DNR officials say the public is encouraged to participate. However, anyone wishing to submit a written comment on the topic or submit a remote public appearance request must do so by 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 21.

If you’d like to submit a written comment regarding the next steps to establish a Wisconsin wolf hunt in 2021, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Anyone wanting to learn how to testify before the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board can find information on that by CLICKING HERE.

The board received a letter from the Republicans on Jan. 15 saying wolves need to be hunted now before the Biden administration places them back on the federal endangered species list.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the list this past fall and the DNR had planned to resume its wolf season this coming November.

Wisconsin law calls for annual hunting and trapping seasons to resume if the wolf lost federal protection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.