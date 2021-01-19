RATHER COLD TONIGHT, MILDER FOR THE MID-WEEK

A weak disturbance may bring us some flurries through this evening, but accumulating snow is not expected around the Fox Cities northward. But, some areas south may receive up to an inch of snow. The blustery winds continue tonight. Lows will be in the single digits with chills below zero.

A gusty southwest wind will push highs to near 30° on Wednesday and into the middle 30s on Thursday. There may be some early sun once again on Wednesday, but clouds return and thicken into the afternoon. A few flakes may fly during the evening as a disturbance passes to our north.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with another round of flakes possible at night. Here again, no accumulation is expected. Winds turn more northerly late Thursday, and temperatures will be colder for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be close to 20° Friday afternoon with chills likely staying in the single digits.

We continue tracking light snow for Sunday’s NFC championship between the Packers and Buccaneers. It’s looking like the steadiest snow may fall late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s still too early for reliable snow totals, but it is possible travel to Lambeau Field will be impacted. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s by kickoff. Stay tuned for more updates on the forecast!

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW/S 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

THURSDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flurries end. Clouds thin late. Chills below zero. LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, but milder. Some early sun, then turning cloudy. A few flakes at night. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mild, but blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. More flakes at night. HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Noticeably colder with decreasing clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 20 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 21 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers. Not as cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Cloudy with lingering flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. HIGH: 28

