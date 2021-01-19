Parents voice concerns regarding closing of middle school in Rosendale-Brandon School District

BRANDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Some parents in Brandon spoke out Monday night against a proposal that would close a middle school.

The proposal, which is a response to shrinking enrollment numbers, would have the Rosendale-Brandon School District combine the Brandon school with another in Rosendale - which is 10 miles away from the Brandon school.

During a public hearing Monday night, the issue brought out a big crowd.

“Brandon Middle School gives our kids three years of personal attention from teachers who care about them and their future. Please do not take this away from us,” said Terra Mattheis of Brandon.

“Our school is truly the wheel hub of the village. Removing any of the spokes will ultimately cause the wheel to crumble,” said Harvey Alsum, also of Brandon.

District officials say the plan is in response to a projected 30% drop in enrollment over the next four years, and could save $68,000 by combining the two schools and eliminating some positions.

“We’ve got a total of just under a thousand kids in our district and we’re operating two separate middle schools and as with most schools around the state we’re experiencing a declining resident enrollment,” said Rosendale-Brandon School District Superintendent Waybe Weber.

Brandon Elementary School would continue to stay open under the plan with students in 4K-5th grade.

“Our board members are doing the best that they can making decisions for the good of the entire district moving forward,” said Weber.

“As a board, I ask you to take a step back, go over the feedback you recently received, come up with a new pro con list and present back to the district your findings,” said Mattheis.

The School Board didn’t take action Monday night, but they’re expected to vote during a meeting on February 15th.

