Outagamie County firearms dealer sentenced for illegal sales of silencers

Generic photo of handguns with silencers attached(KEVN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federally licensed firearms dealer doing business as Warrior Arms in Outagamie County was sentenced to six months in federal prison for illegally selling firearms silencers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jerry Lee Olson, 63, sold at least 17 silencers in Wisconsin and Minnesota without getting required approval from the federal ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF investigated the sales. The attorney’s office says there’s no evidence the silencers were used in criminal offenses or transferred to people who were prohibited from possessing firearms.

But as a convicted felon, Olson himself is permanently prohibited from owning firearms and surrendered his federal firearm licenses.

“This defended violated the law with repeated illegal firearms transfers,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division wrote in a statement. “It cost him his federal firearms license and time in federal prison. I commend licensees who follow the laws government firearms.”

Olson was sentenced in federal court in Green Bay last week. After his six-month prison term, he’ll be on supervised release for three years. The charge carried up to 10 years in prison.

