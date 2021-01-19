Advertisement

MORE NORMAL JANUARY COLD WEATHER TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
So far, this has been a mild winter across Wisconsin. However, today will feel seasonably cold for a change. Look for temperatures to hold steady for most of the day. Highs will be in the low 20s, with teens across northern Wisconsin. A brisk west wind will keep our wind chills in the single digits and lower teens.

After some morning sunshine, clouds will thicken up this afternoon. A weak disturbance may bring us some flurries, but accumulating snow is not expected.

Our weather will turn blustery, but milder into the midweek. A gusty southwest wind will push highs into the middle 30s on Thursday. However, temperatures will trend back down late in the week, thanks to another cold front.

As we first mentioned yesterday, we’re tracking snow for Sunday’s Packers playoff game. Right now, it looks like a light snow event, but perhaps enough to impact travel around Lambeau Field. Temperatures will be rising into the upper 20s during the game... Stay tuned for more updates on the forecast!

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/S 10-25 MPH

AFTERNOON: Clouds thicken. Flurries possible. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 22

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Seasonably cold. Below zero chills. LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning blustery. Night snow showers. HIGH: 29 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, but blustery. More flakes at night. HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Maybe flurries? Much colder. HIGH: 20 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 21 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow likely. Not as cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Cloudy with more snow showers. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29

