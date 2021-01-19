Local officials plan to address large crowds at stadium district bars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Viral outrage transpired over big crowds at bars in the stadium district during the Packers game this past weekend.

Action 2 News received several messages and pictures about the large crowds that gathered nearby the stadium to enjoy Saturday’s Packers game.

Individuals took to social media to share their frustrations with this.

Several photos and videos surfaced on social media outlets from the bars that looked like a full capacity crowd.

Individuals in the images are shown unmasked and not socially distancing. However, since there aren’t any laws or ordinances in place, this would not be considered a violation.

According to Brown County Public Health, they are working with Green Bay Police, De Pere Health Department, Oneida Nation Public Health, and the Brown County Tavern League, and say a statement will be released Tuesday about gatherings in the community.

Green Bay Police Commander, Kevin Warych, commented on the crowds nearby the stadium that caused a stir.

“We have been made aware of those posts; it is concerning. And we are going to work collaboratively with the Brown County Health Department to develop a response,” said Commander Warych. “We understand that there’s COVID fatigue in our community, and that’s the last thing we want. You know COVID’s not a law enforcement thing, but it’s a public health emergency. And we want people to know, we still got to take this seriously, we still have to do everything we possibly can to stop the spread.”

Action 2 News reached out to one of the bars in the stadium district but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.