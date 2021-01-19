INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Senate majority leader on COVID-19 relief bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has promised to sign a COVID-19 relief bill if it clears the Assembly. Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu talked about what the bill offers and its future in the Legislature on Action 2 News at 4:30 on January 19. Watch the full interview above.

The Republican-led Senate passed the bill a week ago 29-2, with Senators Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) and Stephen Nass (R-Whitewater) the dissenting votes. Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) did not vote.

“I’ve been grateful to work together with Republican Majority Leader LeMahieu to find common ground and pass a bill on COVID-19 that reflects a good faith effort in compromise and bipartisanship,” he wrote in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Although it’s not the COVID compromise we originally proposed, AB 1 as amended by the Senate is a good start to support our state’s response to this pandemic. The Assembly should pass AB 1 as it was amended today and send it to my desk for my signature without delay.”

Assembly Republicans passed their own package earlier this month. Evers said he opposes it. Senate Republicans took the Assembly proposal and pared it back, removing numerous provisions Democrats and the governor opposed.

Gone are provisions that would have prohibited local health officials from closing businesses for more than two weeks at a time, required school boards vote every two weeks on whether to continue all-virtual learning; and forced the governor to submit plans for spending federal COVID-19 relief aid to the Legislature and create a plan for reopening the state Capitol building to the public. Evers closed the Capitol in March to prevent spreading the virus.

The Senate bill would still ensure that Medicaid covers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, guarantee SeniorCare, the state’s prescription drug discount program for senior citizens, would cover vaccinations and college students can satisfy course requirements by volunteering to assist with COVID-19 related work.

But it also contains proposals that Evers and others don’t like, including limiting liability for COVID-19 claims against businesses, schools, governments and health care providers. It also extends the waiver of a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits only until March 14. Evers wants the waiver extended into July.

(You can read the original Assembly Bill 1 HERE and the various amendments HERE.)

The Senate session marked the first time the body had convened for a floor vote since April. Democrats began the debate by lambasting Republicans for failing to address COVID-19 for more than 200 days.

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.