Greater Green Bay Salvation Army meets $1.335 million campaign goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay managed to meet its fundraising goal this past holiday season, but it wasn’t without challenges.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is probably about a quarter of our fundraising,” said Major Matthew O’Neil, area coordinator.

Though red kettle is normally a big piece to the annual Christmas campaign, this year was different.

“We ended the year about 24 percent below what we budgeted for our kettles to come in,” said O’Neil.

O’Neil says despite that loss, their overall campaign goal of $1.335 million was met.

“I believe people really felt that impact of not going out, so they were looking for other ways to give,” said O’Neil.

He believes their mail appeals and online donations among other fundraising efforts were more popular than usual this year with donors, helping to make up for the loss in red kettle funds.

“These donations, they did help us rescue Christmas, so we’re very appreciative of that,” said O’Neil. “But it also helps us all year long.”

The funds help to support all of the Salvation Army’s services, including the ones most needed in the pandemic. The organization has distributed 4,700 bags of groceries, served over 44,700 meals, and provided childcare for essential workers since the start of the pandemic.

O’Neil was happily surprised funding came through despite the unusual circumstance, and is grateful for the community support.

“It makes me feel good, it makes me feel that the community really does take care of itself. I’ve been in a lot of other communities and this one is definitely a gem, definitely something to be a part of, and I do feel supported and I do feel we can sustain.”

To learn more about the Greater Green Bay Salvation Army visit its website or Facebook page.

