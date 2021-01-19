Advertisement

Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock and Ossoff’s Senate wins

President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates...
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, center, and Jon Ossoff, left. ()(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By BEN NADLER
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has certified the results of the two U.S. Senate runoff elections, paving the way for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to be sworn in and for Democrats to take control of the chamber.

They’ll take office just as the Senate considers whether to convict President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial for inciting the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol and as President-elect Joe Biden seeks to jump-start his agenda after inauguration. They could be sworn in as early as Wednesday, the same day as Biden’s inauguration.

The certification by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger officially seals Warnock and Ossoff’s victories over their Republican opponents in the Jan. 5 runoffs. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both incumbents, conceded days after the election.

Once Warnock and Ossoff are sworn in, there will be a 50-50 partisan divide in the Senate, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

Warnock will be the first African American senator from Georgia, while Ossoff will be the state’s first Jewish senator and the Senate’s youngest sitting member. Their wins bookend a divisive and drawn-out election cycle that brought seismic shifts to Georgia politics and made the once reliably red state a key battleground.

Biden in November became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992, while Warnock and Ossoff are the first Democrats to win a U.S. Senate election in Georgia since 2000.

During their nationally watched overtime races, Warnock and Ossoff benefited from Trump’s continued false attacks on Georgia’s election results, which contributed to lower GOP turnout, as well as intense mobilization efforts by Democratic organizers.

Perdue, who served one term after being elected in 2014, and Loeffler, who took office last year after being appointed to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, were among Trump’s closest allies in the Senate.

The Democrats, who essentially ran as a team during the runoffs, head to Washington at a time of tumult but also opportunity for their party.

In addition to considering whether to convict Trump in the impeachment trial, the Senate will also begin considering confirmation of Biden appointments and early legislative proposals from the new administration. Biden recently unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan that aims to administer 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration and deliver another round of economic aid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases slightly over 1,000 Monday; death rate climbs
Brown County Fair president Steve Corrigan
Brown County Fair president passes away unexpectedly
After crash, Freedom man faces 5th OWI charge with child in the car
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local health officials plead with public to be safe after crowds gather at bars

Latest News

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Alleged ‘Oath Keepers’ leader among self-described militia members jailed on charges from Capitol riot
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen pushes GOP senators on $1.9 trillion relief package
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’