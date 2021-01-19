COVID-19 vaccinations for 65-and-older Wisconsin residents start Jan. 25

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents ages 65 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting January 25.

The state says there are about 700,000 residents 65 and older in Wisconsin. The state receives about 70,000 first dose vaccines per week from the federal government.

The Department of Health Services stresses it will take time to get older adults vaccinated.

“Older adults have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing this population will help save lives,” said outgoing DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Wisconsin systems and operations are ready to vaccinate more people. The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we can get these groups vaccinated. Our partners in health care, pharmacies and local public health are ready and up to the task.”

DHS says older residents will be able to get the vaccine through their health care provider, pharmacy, or local health agency.

@DHSWI announces today that people age 65 and older will be eligible for their #COVID19Vaccines starting January 25. Get the details at https://t.co/zlDGXn50IV #COVID19_WI #YouStopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/eti1Pq8Moe — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 19, 2021

There are two mass vaccination clinics open in the Green Bay area. Prevea Health teamed up with UW-Green Bay for a site at the Kress Center. Bellin Health is giving vaccinations at the Bellin Health Ashwaubenon Clinic, 1630 Commanche Ave. These clinics are only available for people who are eligible to get the vaccine.

Prevea says it plans to open clinics at the UWGB campuses in Sheboygan and Marinette. Once those clinics are fully operational, and they have enough supply, they hope to do 20,000 immunizations a week.

Currently, the state is vaccinating frontline health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS.

The state will vote on recommendations for the next vaccine phase group--1B--later this week.

“Wisconsin hospitals and health systems have been the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 for the past 10 months and are eager to step up again and serve their patients and communities across Wisconsin. They have already administered thousands of vaccines and are anxious to move ahead with vaccinating their older, most at-risk patients,” said Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding. “This is an important next phase of vaccine ramp-up and we appreciate this decision by DHS and the steps it has taken to register more than 1,200 vaccinators, including hospitals, local public health departments, pharmacies, community clinics, and others who will all be needed in these next rounds of the fight.”

CLICK HERE to track vaccine news and information in Wisconsin.

“Everybody has a different definition of 1A and 1B. Our 1A may have been broader, so there may be more people in it versus somebody else’s 1B. And to be honest with you, certain states got more supply than Wisconsin did. There’s a lot of factors in there. This is a marathon and not a sprint. Granted, there’s a couple of states that got way ahead. Hopefully Wisconsin will catch up with broader plans in the coming weeks to vaccinate more. 1B’s a very big category so it’s not going to be like 1A where we were waiting three-to-four weeks and on the edge of our seat to go to 1B. It’ll take a long time to get through 1B. So once we get started we’re going to be in it for awhile. But there are other states that have approved it, and hopefully we’ll be there soon,” says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

As of Jan. 19, Wisconsin had administered 248,185 vaccines. Currently, 100,100 vaccines are in transit to vaccine providers. A total of 779,800 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin from the federal government.

You do not have to live in Green Bay to get a vaccine at one of the clinics in the city.

When it’s your turn, you can sign up for the vaccination clinic at UWGB by visiting the Prevea website. You do not need to be a Prevea patient.

“You can go to myprevea.com. Just push COVID-19 vaccine. Here is where you attest to say what category of 1A am I in. I’m a health care provider. And then your acknowledgement to the state, that yes, you’re not lying, that you’re in that category. Now, it’s telling you in 21 days, make sure you have your schedule for your second shot. Now you pick your time that you want to get it done. Then you go through signing your consent, doing your electronic check in, and you’d show up and get your vaccine,” says Dr. Rai. “Only if it’s your turn. You’ll get bumped out. If you cannot attest, if you lie to the state, you will get bumped out unfortunately, and that’s not a good thing, because you’re going to confuse other people that need it. Only do this when it’s your turn, and your turn is when you look at the DHS website and we go into 1B, if you qualify for that, then you can sign up.”

Dr. Rai says people who live in rural areas or have no internet access can call a number for information. “We will have a 1-800 number established, 1-833-344-HERE (4373) to help those that aren’t familiar with internet or don’t have internet access. We want to make sure that there are zero barriers at this site and all sites across Wisconsin to becoming vaccinated,” said Dr. Rai. Interpreter services will be available for those who do not speak English.

