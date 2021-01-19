Advertisement

Assembly Speaker Vos blocking people on Twitter

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gives the Republican response to the Governor's State of the State...
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gives the Republican response to the Governor's State of the State address Tuesday night.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is again limiting who can interact with him on social media two years after a federal judge found he had unconstitutionally blocked a liberal group from following him on Twitter.

The Republican Vos on Sunday criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a pair of tweets. But he limited replies to those tweets to only the 768 accounts he follows, leaving out his toughest critics, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Vos’s office did not respond to questions Tuesday about the tweets.

Two years ago, U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled that Vos and two other Republican lawmakers had violated the First Amendment rights of the liberal group One Wisconsin Now by blocking it on Twitter. That decision cost taxpayers $200,000 in legal bills from the lawmakers.

Conley wrote that Vos and the other lawmakers had created public forums with their Twitter accounts and could not restrict who responded to them based on their political points of view.

One Wisconsin brought its lawsuits against Vos and then-Reps. John Nygren of Marinette and Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum. The three did not contest the judge’s ruling.

After the payment was made, Vos and Nygren signaled they saw no need to put any of their own money toward the legal bill. Nygren and Kremer are no longer in the Legislature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases slightly over 1,000 Monday; death rate climbs
Brown County Fair president Steve Corrigan
Brown County Fair president passes away unexpectedly
After crash, Freedom man faces 5th OWI charge with child in the car
Crowd gathers at a business near Lambeau Field during a Packers game
Local officials plan to address large crowds at stadium district bars

Latest News

DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.
Wisconsin DHS leader joining Biden administration; interim secretary announced
A week following mob violence at the Capitol, President Trump condemns the violence.
Wisconsin representatives sound off on impeachment vote
Concerned citizens work to rescue injured pelicans
Group rescuing injured pelicans asks communities to make power lines more visible
Windows at the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison are boarded up after warnings from the FBI of...
Wisconsin Capitol Police tell lawmakers to stay away