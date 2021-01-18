Advertisement

Wisconsin man accused of ramming Michigan State Police SUV

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of ramming his pickup truck into a Michigan State Police SUV in northern Michigan has been arrested, authorities said.

According to the Detroit News, 36-year-old Johah Vaughn was arrested on Friday in Claire County.

Vaughn was being sought by authorities after an incident in Missaukee County that started with members of the state police fugitive team pulling over an older green Dodge pickup truck.

According to the state police, as the driver of the truck talked to officers, the passenger who was believed to be Vaughn slid over into the driver’s seat and drove away. The state police troopers gave chase and during the pursuit, according to police, the truck allegedly rammed the state police SUV twice with enough force to run it off the road and into a ditch. The state trooper was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

It was not immediately clear what Vaughn has been charged with. The Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the charges.

According to the newspaper, Vaughn has a Wisconsin driver’s license but it was unclear where Vaughn lives in Wisconsin.

