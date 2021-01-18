Wisconsin DHS leader joining Biden administration; interim secretary announced

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s top health official is joining the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has been nominated to be Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Karen Timberlake has been named interim DHS secretary. She served under former Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. She’ll start Jan. 25.

“This pandemic has meant unprecedented challenges for our state, but I’m looking forward to returning to the Department of Health Services and serving with Gov. Evers and his administration,” said Timberlake. “Our top priorities at the DHS will continue to be advocating to receive Wisconsin’s fair share of vaccines from the federal government, distributing vaccines out across the state, and getting shots in arms as quickly as possible while we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Karen Timberlake (Wisconsin DHS)

Andrea Palm’s last day leading Wisconsin’s DHS is Jan. 20.

“Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through—she’s been a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state—with empathy, kindness, and tenacity. I wish her our very best as she leaves us to take this new opportunity.”

