WEATHER DISCUSSION: Green Bay/Tampa Bay game day forecast

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First Alert Weather meteorologist compares the forecasts in Green Bay and Tampa as he looks ahead to the NFC Championship.

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady may be used to playing in the cold weather, but what about the rest of his Buccaneers? David’s extended forecast indicates Mother Nature is a Packers fan, so bring a parka if you’re one of the lucky fans to get into the game.

