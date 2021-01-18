Advertisement

Snowmobile crash kills Kenosha police sergeant

Trevor Albrecht
Trevor Albrecht(Kenosha Police Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha police sergeant died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin over the weekend, the department announced.

Sgt. Trevor Albrecht was killed in a crash in Iron County. Sheriff’s officials there say his snowmobile veered off a trail in the Town of Knight Saturday afternoon and hit several trees.

Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene and continued when first responders arrived but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The 41-year-old husband and father was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to his career in law enforcement, he was also an Army veteran. Department officials say Albrecht “left a positive impact on all those he encountered.”

