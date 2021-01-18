Advertisement

Packers to host Brady, Buccaneers in NFC Title Game

Tampa Bay travels to Green Bay for NFC Championship
The Green Bay Packers will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

The Packers will host the Bucs in the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 24 at 2:05 PM on Fox. The Packers and Buccaneers have faced each other once in the playoffs. The Packers beat Tampa Bay 21-7 in the Divisional Round of the 1997 playoffs.

Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense turned three of the Saints’ four turnovers, which included three Drew Brees interceptions, into touchdowns, and Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers has faced Brady five times in his career. Brady’s teams have won 3-2.

